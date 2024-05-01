SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21, RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.09-$13.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Stock Down 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $263.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.75.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
