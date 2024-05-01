Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,066 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,090,000 after buying an additional 322,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,389,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after buying an additional 584,906 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

