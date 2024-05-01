Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -258.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $284,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $1,492,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,511,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,263.16%.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.