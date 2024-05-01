Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%.

NAVI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navient

Navient Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 43,843 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Navient by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Navient by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 156.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.