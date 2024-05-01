Serum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Serum has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a cryptocurrency on Solana and Ethereum blockchains, known for its interoperability in DeFi. It can be converted into MegaSerum (MSRM) with 1 million SRM tokens. SRM is deflationary, with trading fees used to buy and burn tokens. It’s part of Project Serum, a DeFi ecosystem on Solana, featuring the Serum DEX for cross-chain swaps. SRM contributes to governance, staking for validator nodes, and reducing trading fees. SRM is used for staking, operating validator nodes on Serum DEX, and receiving reduced trading fees. It also plays a role in the DEX’s governance.”

