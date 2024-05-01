ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.28.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NOW traded down $4.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $688.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,664. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.97 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $757.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $712.16.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

