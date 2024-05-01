ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 0.3%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $713.52 and last traded at $721.57. Approximately 205,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,203,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $723.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.28.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $757.16 and a 200-day moving average of $712.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

