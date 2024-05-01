Shake Shack (SHAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Shake Shack to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $110.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.71.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,190,420. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

