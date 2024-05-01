Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 4.3 %

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.77 million, a PE ratio of 80.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

