Short Interest in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Increases By 15.0%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FCO stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $6.63.
abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.30%.
abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
