Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Expands By 11.1%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Admiral Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.83%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

