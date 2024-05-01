Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Increases By 15.7%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $236.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.53 and its 200-day moving average is $254.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

