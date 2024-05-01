Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Drops By 10.2%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALPN. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALPN
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine Immune Sciences
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.