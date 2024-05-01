Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Drops By 10.2%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALPN. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.