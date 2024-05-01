Short Interest in AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Declines By 8.3%

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AmBase stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. AmBase has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

