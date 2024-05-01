Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expands By 13.1%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

American Superconductor Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 43,068 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 56,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 640,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

