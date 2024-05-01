Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Increases By 5.0%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,500 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 367,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 193.2% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 166.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CGBD opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $872.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 94.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

