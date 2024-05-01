Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Rises By 14.3%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of CYGIY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. 64 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

