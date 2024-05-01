Short Interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expands By 14.7%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,760,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 16,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 1.2 %

Editas Medicine stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

