Short Interest in Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Increases By 6.2%

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,822.0 days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of FGETF remained flat at $13.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

