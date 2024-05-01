Short Interest in Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Increases By 6.2%

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,822.0 days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
Shares of FGETF remained flat at $13.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $13.51.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.