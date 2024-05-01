Short Interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Increases By 14.6%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,776,179.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FormFactor by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after buying an additional 862,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,454,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,484,000. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $7,862,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 124.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FORM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. 126,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,907. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.94.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

