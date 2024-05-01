Short Interest in Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Drops By 5.4%

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Galenica Stock Performance

Shares of Galenica stock remained flat at C$75.25 during trading on Wednesday. 305 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.25. Galenica has a fifty-two week low of C$75.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.25.

About Galenica

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market.

