Short Interest in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Expands By 10.6%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRFS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grifols by 66.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 28.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 71,387 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000.

Shares of GRFS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

About Grifols

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.