Short Interest in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Expands By 10.6%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRFS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
Grifols Price Performance
Shares of GRFS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.15.
About Grifols
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grifols
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.