Short Interest in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Increases By 11.3%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Shares of GLUE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. 22,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $271.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 193,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

