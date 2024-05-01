Short Interest in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Rises By 20.2%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PMT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,507,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 284,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 99.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 43,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PMT stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.48.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.