Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Flexsteel Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 15.6 %

FLXS opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

