Sidoti Downgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Neutral

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Stock Down 1.9 %

Tecnoglass stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.93 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 21.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 84.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after buying an additional 965,316 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,431,000 after purchasing an additional 342,451 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 0.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 902,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 302,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.