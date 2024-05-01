Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.920 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,675. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.13.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

