Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SILK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

SILK stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 500,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,275. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $753.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.95. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $44.11.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $198,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,540.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Ballinger acquired 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $198,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,540.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $351,247 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,549,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,351,000 after buying an additional 500,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 1,762,048 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $21,693,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,435,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $17,520,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

