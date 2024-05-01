Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SILK stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 546,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,713. The company has a market capitalization of $746.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.95. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,941,062.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,497 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $42,873.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,380.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

