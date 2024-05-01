Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

SILK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

NASDAQ:SILK traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 325,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,269.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $42,873.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,380.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $351,247. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,549,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 500,581 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 1,762,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

