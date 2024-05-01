Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3,574.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 135,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAMG shares. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. 1,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,121. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

