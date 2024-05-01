Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SIRI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,219,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,656,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

