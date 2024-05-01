Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 1,712,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,649,946. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
