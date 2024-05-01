Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.35.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 639.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.