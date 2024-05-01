Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.59, but opened at $91.07. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $91.58, with a volume of 1,894,106 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,204,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,430,000 after buying an additional 243,763 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

