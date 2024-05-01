Snowline Gold’s (SGD) “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Snowline Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
SGD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Snowline Gold Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Snowline Gold news, Senior Officer Matthew Frederick Roma sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$109,200.00. Insiders own 26.73% of the company’s stock.
Snowline Gold Company Profile
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
