SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 0.7% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.83. 22,685,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 53,846,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 250,854 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 865,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.