Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 22nd

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

SFBC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. 412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

