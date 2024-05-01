SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $213.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,063. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.64 and a 200-day moving average of $193.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

