SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 22,604 shares.The stock last traded at $175.61 and had previously closed at $175.73.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $752.66 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.23 and a 200-day moving average of $165.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,066,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,857,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

