SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Shares Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 228,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 55,845 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPBO opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

