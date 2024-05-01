Spotify Technology (SPOT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) in the last few weeks:
- 4/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $277.00 to $317.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.
- 4/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $290.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $310.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $315.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $315.00 to $396.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $390.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $315.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $290.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $235.00 to $277.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $274.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $330.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2024 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/20/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $265.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SPOT traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.67. The stock had a trading volume of 418,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,119. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $319.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.32.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
