SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SPS Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $173.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.35. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $145.17 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

