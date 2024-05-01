SPX Technologies (SPXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. SPX Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $4.85-5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SPX Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 over the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

