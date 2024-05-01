Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stagwell also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-$0.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 419,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,312. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -221.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STGW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Stagwell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.11.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

