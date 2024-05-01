Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78.

Stagwell Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STGW shares. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Stagwell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.11.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

In other Stagwell news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

