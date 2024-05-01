Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,900 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.8 days.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

