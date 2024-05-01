STERIS (STE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY24 guidance at $8.60-$8.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 8.600-8.700 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $204.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.79. STERIS has a one year low of $185.22 and a one year high of $254.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

