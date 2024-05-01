Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target to $111.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Matson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matson

Matson Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Matson stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79. Matson has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $122.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 235.8% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 13.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.