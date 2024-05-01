Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,961,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 308,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

SKYY stock opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.